'My country is more dysfunctional than yours'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'My country is more dysfunctional than yours'

As both British and US governments remain mired in political gridlock, two BBC correspondents discuss the state of their nations.

You can also read the whole conversation between Rob Watson in London and Anthony Zurcher in Washington, DC.

Video by Hannah Long-Higgins

  • 01 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Fox v MSNBC: How the news divides America