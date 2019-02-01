What happened to Take A Knee?
Super Bowl fans on what happened to Take A Knee

Ahead of the Super Bowl in Atlanta, we ask fans how they feel about the Take A Knee protests almost three years on.

The movement began with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started kneeling during the national anthem to protest against racial injustice in America.

  • 01 Feb 2019
