Super Bowl fans on what happened to Take A Knee
Ahead of the Super Bowl in Atlanta, we ask fans how they feel about the Take A Knee protests almost three years on.
The movement began with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started kneeling during the national anthem to protest against racial injustice in America.
01 Feb 2019
