A trailblazer who changed America
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jackie Robinson - a trailblazer who changed America

As the first African-American to play Major League Baseball in the US, Jackie Robinson was a trailblazer on and off the field.

One hundred years on from his birth, a new exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York offers an intimate portrait, as curator Susan Johnson explains.

Camera: Henry Morton, editor: Joni Mazer-Field, producer: Mat Morrison

  • 31 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Breaking baseball's colour line