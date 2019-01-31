Media player
Jackie Robinson - a trailblazer who changed America
As the first African-American to play Major League Baseball in the US, Jackie Robinson was a trailblazer on and off the field.
One hundred years on from his birth, a new exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York offers an intimate portrait, as curator Susan Johnson explains.
Camera: Henry Morton, editor: Joni Mazer-Field, producer: Mat Morrison
31 Jan 2019
