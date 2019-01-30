Media player
North Korea 'unlikely to give up its nuclear weapons', Senate told
National intelligence director Dan Coats has told the US Senate that North Korea is "unlikely to completely give up its nuclear weapons and production capabilities".
Pyongyang sees nuclear arms as "critical to regime survival", Mr Coats said as he presented the Worldwide Threat Assessment report.
30 Jan 2019
