N Korea 'unlikely to give up its nuclear arms'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

North Korea 'unlikely to give up its nuclear weapons', Senate told

National intelligence director Dan Coats has told the US Senate that North Korea is "unlikely to completely give up its nuclear weapons and production capabilities".

Pyongyang sees nuclear arms as "critical to regime survival", Mr Coats said as he presented the Worldwide Threat Assessment report.

  • 30 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Why does North Korea want nuclear weapons?