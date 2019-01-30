Fire melts ice on Chicago train tracks
Polar vortex: Fire used to melt ice on Chicago train tracks

Flames from gas-fed heaters are melting away snow and ice at railway intersections in Chicago. It helps to keep the trains running with fewer delays.

The US deadly cold snap has caused temperatures in the Illinois city to drop as low as -30C (-22F).

