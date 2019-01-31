Eggs, bubbles, T-shirts: Fun in the freeze

Media player
Polar vortex: How people are having fun in the freeze
Ninety million people have seen temperatures of -17C (0F) or below, as the US shivers in the worst cold snap in decades.
The brutal chill has brought out the creative side in some.
31 Jan 2019
