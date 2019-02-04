Media player
How Sesame Street charmed US then the world
Sesame Street is 50 years old. From the Bronx to Bangladesh, the impact of the playful puppets of Sesame Street has spread far and wide over that time.
The BBC's Laura Trevelyan hangs out with Elmo and Abby in New York, and asks Sherrie Westin of the Sesame Workshop the secret to the show's longevity.
Video edited by Aakriti Thapar, produced by Sam Granville
04 Feb 2019
