Governor denies being in racist photo
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam denies being in racist picture

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has denied he was in a racist photo that appeared in his 1984 student yearbook page after initially apologising for it.

But he admitted blackening his face to impersonate singer Michael Jackson at an event in the same year.

  • 02 Feb 2019
