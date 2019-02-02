Governor denies being in racist photo

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam denies being in racist picture
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has denied he was in a racist photo that appeared in his 1984 student yearbook page after initially apologising for it.
But he admitted blackening his face to impersonate singer Michael Jackson at an event in the same year.
-
02 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-47105308/virginia-governor-ralph-northam-denies-being-in-racist-pictureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window