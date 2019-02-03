Trump 'uneasy letting son play football'
With millions of Americans glued to the Super Bowl, President Donald Trump says dangers in the sport mean he would have a "hard time" letting his 12-year-old son, Barron, play the game.

He told CBS's Face the Nation programme it was a "tough question" but football was a dangerous sport.

"The helmets have gotten far better but it hasn't solved the problem," he added.

