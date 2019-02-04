Media playback is unsupported on your device
California plane crash: Footage shows aircraft on fire

Footage shows the wreckage of a plane after it crashed into a house in California, killing five people.

The pilot is among the dead after the small aircraft came down in Yorba Linda, a suburb of Los Angeles.

Witnesses told local media the twin-engine plane came apart and caught fire mid-flight.

The victims have not yet been named.

