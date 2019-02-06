Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
State of the Union: Trump slams 'ridiculous' investigations
The US president earns a chant of 'USA, USA' from supporters but a disapproving stare from Nancy Pelosi.
Read more about President Trump's State of the Union address here.
-
06 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-47140648/state-of-the-union-trump-slams-ridiculous-investigationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window