'We need Trump to tell the truth'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stacey Abrams gives State of the Union response for Democrats

Georgia politician Stacey Abrams delivers the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union address.

Read Anthony Zurcher's five key takeaways from the two speeches here.

  • 06 Feb 2019
Go to next video: 'You weren't supposed to do that!'