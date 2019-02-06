'We need Trump to tell the truth'

Media player
Stacey Abrams gives State of the Union response for Democrats
Georgia politician Stacey Abrams delivers the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union address.
Read Anthony Zurcher's five key takeaways from the two speeches here.
06 Feb 2019
