John Dingell: A titan of US politics is honoured

Congressman John Dingell has died at the age of 92. He was the longest-serving representative in American history, winning 30-straight elections over nearly six-decades.

He also found internet stardom late in life with a Twitter presence that would be the envy of people half his age.

Mat Morrison reports

  • 08 Feb 2019
