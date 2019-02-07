Baby accidentally left on train
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Baby accidentally left on train in Ohio

A baby ended up riding solo on a train in the US after its father left the carriage to smoke a cigarette.

The father didn't make it back before the train departed from the Cleveland, Ohio station.

They were reunited by train staff when they realised what had happened.

  • 07 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Fire melts ice on Chicago train tracks