'This is the fight of our lives'

Elizabeth Warren launches presidential bid
Walking on stage to Dolly Parton's 9 to 5, Elizabeth Warren has formally launched her campaign to become the Democratic Party's presidential candidate for the US elections in 2020.
The senator for Massachusetts called corruption a "cancer" and vowed to take on the super-rich.
She chose Everett Mill, the site of a historic labour strike by immigrants and women, as her backdrop.
09 Feb 2019
