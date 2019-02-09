'This is the fight of our lives'
Walking on stage to Dolly Parton's 9 to 5, Elizabeth Warren has formally launched her campaign to become the Democratic Party's presidential candidate for the US elections in 2020.

The senator for Massachusetts called corruption a "cancer" and vowed to take on the super-rich.

She chose Everett Mill, the site of a historic labour strike by immigrants and women, as her backdrop.

