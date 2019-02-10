Amy Klobuchar announces bid for 2020
Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar has announced she is running for president in the 2020 election.

Her announcement was made at an outdoor rally by the Mississippi River near Minneapolis.

The 58-year-old enters an increasingly crowded field of Democrats competing to challenge President Donald Trump.

  • 10 Feb 2019
