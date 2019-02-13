'When I saw my image, it was so upsetting'

Media player
Noor Tagouri on Vogue misidentification: 'It was so upsetting'
Journalist Noor Tagouri was misidentified as a Pakistani actress, Noor Bukhari, in Vogue magazine's February issue.
But it wasn't the first time that it's happened.
She spoke to the BBC about these instances, growing up as a Muslim in America, and being the first Muslim to appear in Playboy with a hijab.
13 Feb 2019
