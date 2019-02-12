Our biggest fears

Media player
Students around the world on US school shootings and their fears
This week marks one year since the Parkland school shooting in Florida, where 17 people were killed.
School shootings are feared by a majority of American teenagers, a study from Pew Research Center suggests.
Students in Australia, India, Lebanon and the UK reveal their biggest fears and their feelings on gun violence in US classrooms.
