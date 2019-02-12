Trump supporter shoves BBC cameraman

Video

A camera is almost knocked to the ground to the ground while filming at Trump's "Finish the Wall" rally in El Paso, Texas.

Security staff later removed the crowd member who attacked a BBC cameraman and his equipment.

The incident came after the US president heavily criticised the media at the rally.

Mr Trump checked the cameraman was well with a thumbs up before continuing his speech.

The BBC has written to the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders asking for a review of security arrangements for the media attending the president's rallies following last night's attack.

