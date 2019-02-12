Media player
What happens when you take a genealogy test
More than 26 million people worldwide have taken at-home genealogy tests, according to MIT Technology Review.
Two BBC journalists, Caché McClay and Angélica Casas, succumbed to the trend and took one. This is what they found.
Watch this episode of BBC's Cut Through The Noise on Facebook for more on genealogy tests, family secrets and fighting crime.
12 Feb 2019
