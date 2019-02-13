Kasky: I hoped to make gun control happen

Video

Activist and advocate against gun violence Cameron Kasky hoped the US would adopt stricter gun laws after a shooting at his school Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

He told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur that he had hoped the media attention he received after the shooting would have more impact.

Mr Kasky co-founded the March For Our Lives movement to campaign for stricter gun control laws and the group organised a demonstration in Washington DC which attracted hundreds of thousands of people.

He has now left the group and hopes to promote bi-partisan dialogue on the issue of gun control.

Cameron Kasky: How being a student gun control activist took its toll

