'When I saw my image, it was so upsetting'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Noor Tagouri on Vogue misidentification: 'It was so upsetting'
In Vogue magazine's February issue, journalist Noor Tagouri was misidentified - this was not the first or the only time that she's been misidentified or misrepresented by the media.
She spoke to the BBC about these instances, growing up as a Muslim in America and also about being the first Muslim to appear in Playboy with a hijab.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
13 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-47220740/noor-tagouri-on-vogue-misidentification-it-was-so-upsettingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window