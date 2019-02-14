How saying 'I love you' changed over 200 years
Video

Valentines' Day: How do you say 'I love you' to a buttoned-up Victorian?

The University of Toronto has a collection of Valentines dating back 200 years. The pieces range from simple, reserved greetings to ornate pop-up cards.

