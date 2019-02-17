'My brother, the Parkland gunman'
Video

Zachary Cruz: 'My brother was the Parkland gunman'

"I can't change the things he did. I can't change the fact that he's my brother."

Zachary Cruz is the only living relative of the man who has confessed to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

He spoke to the BBC's Samira Hussain about the tragedy at the school a year ago, and why he still visits his brother in prison.

  • 17 Feb 2019
