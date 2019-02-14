Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Voters will care about my ideas not that I'm gay'
Pete Buttigeig, the mayor of a small town in Indiana, tells the BBC why being the first openly gay presidential candidate is no big deal.
14 Feb 2019
