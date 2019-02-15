Mudslides and floods hit California

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
California mudslides: Buildings collapse after severe weather
People in parts of California have been forced to leave their homes after a powerful Pacific storm.
In northern California, rain was driven by winds of up to 75 miles per hour (120km/ph).
Some of the areas hit by the rain were those which had been affected by recent fires.
The wind and rain has been carried by a weather system known as the 'Pineapple Express', which brings warm, moist air from Hawaii and is expected to remain through Friday.
-
15 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-47248413/california-mudslides-buildings-collapse-after-severe-weatherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window