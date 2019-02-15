Mudslides and floods hit California

Video

People in parts of California have been forced to leave their homes after a powerful Pacific storm.

In northern California, rain was driven by winds of up to 75 miles per hour (120km/ph).

Some of the areas hit by the rain were those which had been affected by recent fires.

The wind and rain has been carried by a weather system known as the 'Pineapple Express', which brings warm, moist air from Hawaii and is expected to remain through Friday.