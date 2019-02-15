Media player
Trump set to declare emergency over border wall
The US president is expected to announce the use of emergency powers to pay for a border wall with Mexico.
The rarely-used move would enable Mr Trump to bypass Congress, which has refused to approve the money needed.
Senior Democrats accused the president of a "gross abuse of power" and a "lawless act".
Several Republicans also voiced concern at the plan.
