McCabe: 'There were concerns about Trump's intent'
Former acting FBI chief Andrew McCabe says deputy US attorney general Rod Rosenstein raised the issue of removing Donald Trump from office because he was "very concerned" about the president.
In an interview with the 60 Minutes show on CBS, Mr McCabe describes how Mr Rosenstein was concerned about Mr Trump's "capacity, and about his intent at that point in time".
18 Feb 2019
