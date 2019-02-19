The youngest lady to land a triple axel
Video

'I’m the youngest lady to land a triple axel'

Thirteen-year-old Alysa Liu is the youngest ever US women's national figure skating champion.

We meet her at a practice rink in Oakland, California, to get her top tips for being a top skater.

