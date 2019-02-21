Media player
Teenage Tolkien’s early glimpses of Middle Earth
Before The Lord of the Rings, and even before The Hobbit, JRR Tolkien had his paintings. And maps. And even a secret language.
A new exhibition in New York brings together the life’s work that went into creating his famous "Middle Earth".
Editor: Joni Mazer-Field, Camera: Henry Morton, Music: Gene D’Andrea, Producer: Mat Morrison
21 Feb 2019
