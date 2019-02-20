Obama: 'You don't need eight women twerking'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Barack Obama: 'You don't need eight women around you twerking'
Former US President Barack Obama offered some advice on self-confidence for young men at an event for his foundation in California.
He was joined by NBA player Steph Curry and singer John Legend to mark the fifth anniversary of My Brother's Keeper, an initiative to support males from minority backgrounds.
-
20 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-47313607/barack-obama-you-don-t-need-eight-women-around-you-twerkingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window