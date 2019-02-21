Jussie Smollett: What police say happened

Media player
Jussie Smollett: What Chicago Police say happened
Empire actor Jussie Smollett staged a fake attack on himself, according to Chicago Police.
Mr Smollett is charged with filing a false police report, after he said he was the victim of a homophobic and racist attack in January.
His lawyers have said they will "mount an aggressive defence".
21 Feb 2019
