'Smollett dragged Chicago's reputation through mud'
US actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with filing a false police report, after he said he was the victim of a homophobic attack in January.

Eddie Johnson, Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, said the Empire star staged the attack because he was "dissatisfied with his salary".

Smollett's lawyers said they would "mount an aggressive defence".

  • 21 Feb 2019