What it's like to negotiate with North Korea
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump-Kim summit: What it's like to negotiate with North Korea

Christopher Hill led the US delegation to the six-party talks on North Korea's nuclear programme from 2005 to 2009. So he knows what it's like to negotiate with the country.

The former diplomat, now at the University of Denver, answers key questions ahead of this week's Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam.

  • 25 Feb 2019
Go to next video: The US war that never officially ended