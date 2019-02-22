Police 'have video of Kraft's alleged acts'
Police have video of Robert Kraft 'receiving alleged acts'

The billionaire owner of the New England Patriots has been charged with soliciting prostitution in a Florida massage parlour, police say.

A spokesperson for Mr Kraft said in a statement to the BBC: "We categorically deny that Mr Kraft engaged in any illegal activity."

  • 22 Feb 2019
