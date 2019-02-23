R Kelly hands himself in to police

Video

R&B star R Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, at least nine of which involve minors.

Prosecutors say the alleged offences took place between 1998 and 2010. Documents say at least three of the victims were aged between 13 and 16 at the time of their reported assaults.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said he could face a maximum of seven years in prison for each count.