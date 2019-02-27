Former minister faced 'veiled threats'
Wilson-Raybould felt 'political pressure from government'

Canada's former justice minister and attorney general said that she and her staff faced a "sustained" and "inappropriate effort" to push for a possible deferred prosecution agreement for the Quebec-based engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin.

