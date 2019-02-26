US train stuck in snow for nearly 40 hours

Media player
US passenger train stuck in snow for nearly 40 hours
A train carrying 183 passengers was stuck for nearly 40 hours in the US state of Oregon due to a tree on the track and heavy snow.
Rail company Amtrak has said it will provide refunds and compensation to affected customers.
26 Feb 2019
