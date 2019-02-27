Michael Cohen
Trump's former lawyer talks to Congress

US President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen is testifying before Congress.

He has claimed Mr Trump knew beforehand about a leak of hacked Democratic emails.

In blistering testimony, Cohen also branded Mr Trump a "racist", a "conman" and a "cheat".

