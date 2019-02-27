'Trump Jr had worst judgement in world'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael Cohen: Trump told me 'Don Jr had worst judgement in world'
Michael Cohen says he believes the president's son told Mr Trump in advance about the "dirt on Clinton" meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016.
During testimony to Congress, Mr Cohen described a meeting where Don Jr told the president "the meeting is all set".
-
27 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-47393250/michael-cohen-trump-told-me-don-jr-had-worst-judgement-in-worldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window