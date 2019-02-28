Was Kim really clueless about US student death?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Otto Warmbier: Was Kim Jong-un really clueless about US student?
US President Donald Trump has defended North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over the case of an American student who died after being jailed by North Korea.
Otto Warmbier was returned to the US in a coma in June 2017, but died days later.
Speaking in Vietnam on Thursday, Mr Trump said: "He tells me he didn't know about it, and I will take him at his word."
-
28 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-47410586/otto-warmbier-was-kim-jong-un-really-clueless-about-us-studentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window