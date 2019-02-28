Was Kim really clueless about US student death?
Otto Warmbier: Was Kim Jong-un really clueless about US student?

US President Donald Trump has defended North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over the case of an American student who died after being jailed by North Korea.

Otto Warmbier was returned to the US in a coma in June 2017, but died days later.

Speaking in Vietnam on Thursday, Mr Trump said: "He tells me he didn't know about it, and I will take him at his word."

