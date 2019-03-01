Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'We stopped needing to work in our 30s'
Laura and Brad Barrett have reached a point where working is optional, because they're financial independent.
The couple from Virginia are part of a growing movement called FIRE (financial independence, retire early). They explain what it means and how they got there.
Video by Glenn Osten Anderson
-
01 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window