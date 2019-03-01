'We stopped needing to work in our 30s'
Laura and Brad Barrett have reached a point where working is optional, because they're financial independent.

The couple from Virginia are part of a growing movement called FIRE (financial independence, retire early). They explain what it means and how they got there.

Video by Glenn Osten Anderson

  • 01 Mar 2019
