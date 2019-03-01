Media player
An emotional moment as a boy meets his hero
An 11-year-old shared a poignant embrace with his sports idol, ice hockey star Carey Price, in Toronto.
Anderson Whitehead's mother had promised her son he would meet his hero. But she died before she saw it happen.
01 Mar 2019
