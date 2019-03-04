Media player
Tornado hits Alabama
At least 14 people, including some children, have been killed after a tornado struck Lee County, Alabama, according to local authorities.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones described the damage caused by the storm as "catastrophic, based on the destruction of homes that we've seen."
