Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
One thing Americans find hard to talk about
An American psychologist who specialises in conflict resolution around the world is now turning her attention to race in the US. We went along to one of Dr Paula Green's sessions in Massachusetts to find out what this means.
This video is part of Crossing Divides, a BBC season bringing people together in a fragmented world.
For more stories go to bbc.com/crossingdivides.
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins and Chelsea Bailey
-
05 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window