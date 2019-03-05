'I knew we had to find shelter'
Leia and Caroline Carrico: How lost sisters survived in woodland

California sisters Leia Carrico, eight, and Caroline, five, got lost after wandering away from home to explore the woodland.

Their youth club wilderness training helped them to survive for 44 hours.

  • 05 Mar 2019
