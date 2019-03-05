Teen with anti-vax mum speaks to Congress
Video

Ethan Lindenberger's mum warned him of the dangers of vaccines. When the 18-year-old decided to do some research through a Reddit post, he hit the headlines. Now he's spoken before Congress on vaccines and misinformation online.

  • 05 Mar 2019
