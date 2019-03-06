US Senator: I was raped by a military superior

Video

A United States senator who was the first woman to fly in combat for the US Air Force has said that she was raped by a superior officer while serving in the military.

Senator Martha McSally said she did not report the rape when it happened, as she felt ashamed and confused.

She told a hearing into the armed services' efforts to prevent sexual assaults that when she did come forward, later in her career, she was horrified at the way her experiences were handled.