Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-senior aide Gerald Butts defends Canadian PM Trudeau
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau did not inappropriately pressure a former justice minister to grant a legal favour to a firm facing a criminal trial, a former senior aide has said.
The testimony of Gerald Butts contrasted with last week's evidence from Jody Wilson-Raybould.
-
06 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-47477352/ex-senior-aide-gerald-butts-defends-canadian-pm-trudeauRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window