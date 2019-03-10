America's least likely gun owners?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Are these America's least likely gun owners?

The number of hate crimes against minority groups has risen over the past three years, leading some to take up weapons for their own protection.

The BBC's Megha Mohan went to California to find out if the the minority gun owner could become the new norm.

Video Journalist - Jack Slater

  • 10 Mar 2019